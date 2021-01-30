Title: Mount & Blade II Bannerlord
Genre: Action, RPG, Strategy
Publisher: Taleworlds
Developer: Taleworlds

Play the game the way you want to play it! Plot your own path to power in a dynamic sandbox adventure where no two playthroughs are the same.

  • bannerlord markets Mount Blade 2 Bannerlord
  • mount and blade 2 bannerlord 55 Mount Blade 2 Bannerlord
  • sad Mount Blade 2 Bannerlord

Gird on your sword, don your armour, summon your followers and ride forth to win glory on the battlefields of Calradia.

Cut Through Everyone Cut Through Everyone
Cut Through Everyone

Allows weapons to cut through multiple units Ever get overwhelmed by a small group of units, and wished you could just...

30 January 2021

bannerlord cheats Bannerlord cheats - console commands
Bannerlord cheats - console commands

Get a lot of money, get any number of soldiers from any faction you want, increase your character’s strength, and a...

23 January 2021

Xorberax Training Field 1 Train your troops at the training field and arenas
Train your troops at the training field and arenas

Most of the soldiers you get or collect are untrained and quickly flee from battle or die from the slightest blow...

7 January 2021

System Requirement

  • OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit only)
  • Processor : Intel® Core™ i3-8100
  • Memory: 6 GB RAM
  • Storage: 60 GB available space
  • Graphics: 2GB graphics card
  • Audio: All sound cards
  • Integrated GPUs require additional 2GB of system RAM

